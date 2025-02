Around 3,000 people showed up the US Capitol Reflecting Pool Monday to protest the deep cuts President Trump and Elon Musk are making to the federal government. They carried signs that read “Stop Firing My Friends!” and “No One Voted for Elon Musk.” The protests were part of a nationwide series organized in part by the 50501 Movement, which organized similar events at the beginning of February. Our photographer Evy Mages was on the scene.

