Video Captures Alleged Bethesda Assault on Kids Putting Up Anti-Racism Flyers

On June 1, an unidentified bicyclist on the Capital Crescent Trail allegedly assaulted a group of people, including several kids, who say they were putting up flyers in support of the anti-police-brutality protests, according to NBC Washington. Now a video of the incident has emerged, which you can watch below.

They were putting up signs to commemorate the death of George Floyd. He wasn't having it. pic.twitter.com/eukrXrxoLN — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 4, 2020

Anyone who has information about the incident or identity of the man on the bike should contact the number below.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the below individual in reference to an assault that took place this morning on the Capital Creacent trail. Please contact Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 with any information. Pease reference case number 20001297. pic.twitter.com/EtC9Q0xBOp — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 2, 2020