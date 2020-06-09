Washington Covid Cases Top 75,000



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



The Washington area saw more than 1,300 new Covid-19 infections going into Tuesday, an uptick from over the weekend. The region’s total number of confirmed cases topped 75,000.

The updated figures come at a time when some are discussing the possibility that mass demonstrations might cause an uptick in contractions of the novel coronavirus. At the same time, states like Arizona and North Carolina are seeing a surge in new cases.

However, the appearance of a large one-day uptick in Washington is partially due to an apparent one-day pause in data collection for the state of Virginia on Sunday. The data Washingtonian uses is pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)







To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the area, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

Join the conversation!