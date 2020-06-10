DC Area’s Covid Infections Going Into Wednesday



The Washington area saw 646 new Covid-19 infections going into Wednesday, continuing the same downward trend that’s held since late May. This week, the region’s total number of confirmed cases topped 75,000, growing on Wednesday to 75,656.

The updated figures come at a time when medical experts cautiously monitor new contractions of the novel coronavirus. The downward trend suggests that recent public demonstrations and protests during the past two weeks have not resulted in an immediate resurgence in the virus, or at least not yet.

The data Washingtonian uses is pulled from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (Washingtonian’s full data set can be found here.)







To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the area, Washingtonian examined only the data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that comprise the metro area.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

