Maryland Will Begin to Allow Large Weddings and Celebrations—Here’s What We Know

On Wednesday’s press conference, Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland will enter Stage 2 of the Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery—a plan that will help guide the state to open amidst the coronavirus pandemic. “Moving into Stage Two is an important step forward for our state after what has been a very difficult period,” says Governor Hogan. “The people of our great state have endured so many significant personal, medical, and economic challenges. But in the face of the most daunting challenge in our lifetime, the people of Maryland have been resilient, they’ve never lost hope, and they are showing what it truly means to be Maryland strong.”

With the state’s positivity rate declining to 7.2 percent, Maryland can begin to lift their coronavirus-implemented restrictions. Under these new guidelines, indoor dining and outdoor “recreational establishments” (which we believe to include wedding venues!) will be permitted. So, what does that mean for couples marrying in Maryland? Below you can find the necessary information regarding weddings and gathering sizes for your upcoming nuptials. Note: Though these are the regulations set forth by the state of Maryland, individual jurisdictions still reserve the right to follow their own guidelines, so you should contact your individual venue for details on how you might proceed.

Effective Friday, June 12 at 5pm Maryland jurisdictions will be allowed to permit the following:

Outdoor weddings with social distancing measures

Venues can host at 50% occupancy based on their Fire Marshall’s occupancy limit and certificate

While there is no specific gathering limit, the order advises event hosts to adhere to the recommendations of the CDC

Face masks and or coverings are required for all staff and vendors

Effective Friday, June 19th at 5pm Maryland jurisdictions will be allowed to permit the following:

Indoor weddings with social distancing measures

Venues can host at 50% occupancy based on their Fire Marshall’s occupancy limit and certificate

While there is no specific gathering limit, the order advises event hosts to adhere to the recommendations of the CDC

Face masks and or coverings are required for all staff and vendors

If you want to read the full executive order, go here.

