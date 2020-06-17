DC Restaurants Could Begin Indoor Seating as Soon as Monday



Coronavirus 2020



It’s been about three months since DC restaurants hosted people in their dining rooms. That could change as soon as Monday, June 22 as the District prepares for phase two of reopening, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced today.

Under these new guidelines, food and drink establishments will be allowed to operate indoor seating at half-capacity. (Currently, only outdoor dining is allowed.) All tables must be at least six feet apart, and patrons must be seated to place orders and be served. No more than six people will be allowed at a table, and no self-serve buffets are allowed. People can be served at a bar, but only if they are seated at least six feet apart and there’s no one stationed behind the bar. Standing at a bar is still prohibited. The city encourages reservations for contact tracing, but they are not required.

Further guidelines will be posted at coronavirus.dc.gov/phasetwo.

Northern Virginia began limited indoor dining last Friday. Meanwhile, Montgomery County is set to enter phase two on Friday, while Prince George’s County is planning for Monday.

