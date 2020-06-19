DC Will Have Its First Museum Reopening on Monday



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



DC’s Museum of the Bible will reopen to the public this Monday. It will be the first museum in the District to reopen after mandatory Covid-related closures.

While other cultural institutions (like cinemas and theaters) remain closed under DC Phase 2 guidelines, museums are allowed to open with capacity limits and social distancing measures in place. Small events of up to 50 people are allowed if they can social distance; guided tours and tour groups are not permitted.

The Museum of the Bible will be following all of the Mayor’s guidances and will be putting additional precautions in place. All museum employees will be equipped with PPE; plexiglass panels will be installed at ticket counters, gift shops and cafes; the museum will enhance sanitizing procedures; and a clear flow path will be marked for visitors to help implement social distancing.

The museum will be opening almost all of its permanent exhibits, and will open its restaurants and theaters with some restrictions. Interactive and virtual reality components will remain closed. Any healthcare professional with a valid employee ID will be granted free admission.

It’s unclear if and when other DC museums are planning to reopen during Phase 2. A spokesperson for the Smithsonian says there’s currently no firm date for reopening its 19 museums, and that as of now the Institution is only working on reopening the National Zoo and the Udvar-Hazy Center.

Join the conversation!