White House Finally Makes Fourth of July Plans

The "Salute to America" sequel will be much smaller this year.

Last year's flyover. Photograph by Dan Swartz.

There won’t be tanks at the Lincoln Memorial this year. After weeks of silence, the White House finally  released its plans for a scaled-down July 4 “Salute to America” sequel on Friday. It won’t be as grand as last year’s.

This year’s events will take place on the White House’s South Lawn and on the Ellipse. A press release promises “music, military demonstrations, and flyovers” and that President Trump will deliver remarks. And there will be fireworks over the Mall, even though there won’t be a parade.

