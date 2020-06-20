White House Finally Makes Fourth of July Plans

There won’t be tanks at the Lincoln Memorial this year. After weeks of silence, the White House finally released its plans for a scaled-down July 4 “Salute to America” sequel on Friday. It won’t be as grand as last year’s.

This year’s events will take place on the White House’s South Lawn and on the Ellipse. A press release promises “music, military demonstrations, and flyovers” and that President Trump will deliver remarks. And there will be fireworks over the Mall, even though there won’t be a parade.