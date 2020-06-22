Now offering virtual and in-person tours, by appointment only; and ONE MONTH FREE* on studios and one-bedrooms. (*Restrictions apply, call for details).

Estate features a collection of studio to two-bedroom boutique residences that offer striking views of the waterfront, elegant Parisian-style accents, and a carefree spirit that’s inspired by the French joy of living, joie de vivre.

One-bedroom homes starting $2,299 are available with a variety of floorplans to meet your needs.

Residences at Estate are designed with a wealth of natural light and warm wood accents that pay tribute to the artisans of French luxury. Residences feature large-format windows, soaring ceilings, keyless entry, spacious kitchens equipped with Caesarstone quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit washer-dryer.

Elegant indoor and outdoor amenity spaces highlight Estate´s commitment to the good life. Enjoy an abundance of amenities located on three floors including a fitness center, rooftop pool, spa with steam and sauna and massage rooms, multiple lounges, pet spa, and more all without leaving your building.

The Garden Lounge is a chic retreat where the indoors seamlessly blend with the outdoors, and residents are transported to iconic French gardens.

The fitness center at Estate features state-of-the-art equipment for residents to stay fit, with TechnoGym® weights and cardio equipment, Peloton® bikes, and FitnessOnDemandTM.

Find your escape at Estate’s penthouse-level pool, or relax and recharge in the tranquil second-floor spa that offers an array of indulgent accommodations to calm the body and the mind.

Estate is located at The Yards, a vibrant riverfront neighborhood that offers something for everyone. Residents of Estate can visit The Yards Park, get some fresh air and walk the park’s boardwalk. which is perfect for biking, jogging, or skating. The Park is home to an award-winning sculptural bridge that provides a bird’s-eye view of the canal basin and Anacostia River. Enjoy the park’s water features complete with a waterfall, a reflective pool and dancing fountains illuminated with color-changing lights for a refreshing night show

Ready to discover the Estate way of life? Schedule your virtual tour at www.estatedc.com or call (877) 316-0901. Estate is the perfect location when you need to work from home, but still want to catch some sun and fresh air, or grab a quick meal to go at one of the numerous eateries and restaurants located right outside your door.