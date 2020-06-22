Bars and restaurants around DC are offering small groups the option to reserve private cabanas for socializing within your pod. Think private poolside space—minus the actual pool. The fancy tents are like summer’s answer to fancy faux igloos, plus cold beer and sun. Here’s where to find them.

The Anthem

901 Wharf St., SW

The Wharf concert venue set up waterside tents on District Pier, dubbed Camp Anthem. But this isn’t the carefree summer sojourn of childhood memories. There’s a $250 minimum (plus 20 percent gratuity), which is applied to food and drink like jumbo lump crab cakes, pulled pork sandwiches, and cocktails. The pavilions are available Thursday to Sunday with a six-person maximum—and given the food isn’t particularly expensive or fancy, you’ll probably want to (safely!) pack the tent to cut down on costs. Reservations have a two hour time limit.

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

The summer cabanas at Park View’s beer garden and bar feature colorful couches, mini fridges, and air fans to keep things cool. Pop a bottle of complimentary bubbly while ordering pizzas and other eats. If your dog needs a day out, four-legged friends can join on a leash for some pup-friendly ice cream. Each cabana costs $100 for two and a half hours, and the more spacious Captain’s Quarters is $125. Both spaces are available Wednesday through Saturday with a maximum capacity of six people.

Wunder Garten

1101 First St., NE

Lush plants and flowers give al fresco cabanas at the NoMa beer garden a tropical vibe. Some of the pavilions feature coverings and sheer canopies, as well as couches, sitting nooks, and tables. Add-on amenities include catering from neighboring burger joint Caliburger and bottle service. The cabanas are available daily for six people maximum, and prices run from $75 to $200 depending on the time and day.

