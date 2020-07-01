Food

Captain Cookie & The Milkman Is Opening Near Eastern Market

Get your snickerdoodle ice cream sandwich fix.

Written by
| Published on

Normally, Captain Cookie & the Milkman would be running a bunch of promotions to pack in the crowds and get a line out the door for a new store opening. “This time, we’re like, ‘no, no, space yourselves out! Don’t come all at the same time!,'” says co-owner Juliann Francis. She and husband Kirk Francis are opening their newest cookie-and-ice-cream joint Thursday, June 2 in Capitol Hill.

If you’re a fan of the Foggy Bottom and Brookland locations as well as the three food trucks, a lot will feel familiar. The menu features fresh-baked cookies in flavors like snickerdoodle and double chocolate, edible cookie dough, local creamery milk, and ice cream sandwiches. After popular Trickling Springs Creamery shut down last year amid fraud allegations, Captain Cookie has switched to ice cream providers like DC-based Ice Cream Jubilee,  Pennsylvania’s Cold Run Creamery, and Maryland’s South Mountain Creamery. Delivery will continue to be available as well, now with an expanded radius.

Meanwhile, Captain Cookie has plans to move its flagship location at 2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW one space over as the building transforms into the new Western Market food hall. (The cookie shop is not technically in the food hall.) The slightly larger store, set to open next spring, will have dine-in seating and a slightly more “sophisticated” look.

“It will be kind of like Captain Cookie grew up a little bit,” Juliann says. “Maybe like Captain Cookie grew up and went to college.”

Captain Cookie & The Milkman. 660 7th St. SE. Open daily from 11 AM to 10 PM.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day