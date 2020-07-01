Captain Cookie & The Milkman Is Opening Near Eastern Market

Normally, Captain Cookie & the Milkman would be running a bunch of promotions to pack in the crowds and get a line out the door for a new store opening. “This time, we’re like, ‘no, no, space yourselves out! Don’t come all at the same time!,'” says co-owner Juliann Francis. She and husband Kirk Francis are opening their newest cookie-and-ice-cream joint Thursday, June 2 in Capitol Hill.

If you’re a fan of the Foggy Bottom and Brookland locations as well as the three food trucks, a lot will feel familiar. The menu features fresh-baked cookies in flavors like snickerdoodle and double chocolate, edible cookie dough, local creamery milk, and ice cream sandwiches. After popular Trickling Springs Creamery shut down last year amid fraud allegations, Captain Cookie has switched to ice cream providers like DC-based Ice Cream Jubilee, Pennsylvania’s Cold Run Creamery, and Maryland’s South Mountain Creamery. Delivery will continue to be available as well, now with an expanded radius.

Meanwhile, Captain Cookie has plans to move its flagship location at 2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW one space over as the building transforms into the new Western Market food hall. (The cookie shop is not technically in the food hall.) The slightly larger store, set to open next spring, will have dine-in seating and a slightly more “sophisticated” look.

“It will be kind of like Captain Cookie grew up a little bit,” Juliann says. “Maybe like Captain Cookie grew up and went to college.”

Captain Cookie & The Milkman. 660 7th St. SE. Open daily from 11 AM to 10 PM.

