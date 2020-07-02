News

Still No Word on Trump’s White House Fourth of July Event

Just two days out, it's still even unclear what time it's happening

Yesterday, the Department of the Interior released more information about the flyover and fireworks show being planned for the Fourth of July in DC. What it didn’t address was Trump’s planned White House event.

We’re just two days away from Independence Day, and the only confirmed details about Trump’s event at the South Lawn and Ellipse are that he will make some kind of speech and that it will have musical elements. Details that haven’t been confirmed include what those musical elements will be, how security will be enforced, how social distancing will be maintained, and, oh yeah, what time it’s expected to begin.

When asked for clarification on these missing details, the White House did not respond for comment.

 

