It Sure Looks Like Dan Snyder Has Caved on His NFL Team’s Name

DC's football squad has announced a "thorough review" of the moniker.

The Washington Redskins Back to Football 5K on September 7 finishes at FedEx Field. Photograph via Wiki Commons.

A day after FedEx publicly requested that Washington’s NFL team change its name (which is a racial slur), the team has announced that it is launching a “thorough review” of the controversial moniker. According to an anonymous source quoted in the Washington Post who is said to be familiar with the situation, the process “will end with a new name.”

If that’s true, it will cap decades of effort by activists (and many fans) to force the team to drop a name that has become increasingly untenable. Nike apparently pulled all merchandise related to the team off of its site yesterday.

In the statement, the DC team says it has already been in “initial talks” with the league on the subject in recent weeks, a process that is now being formalized.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also put out a statement about the potential change: “In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step.”

Rob Brunner
Politics and Culture Editor

A DC native, Rob Brunner moved back to the city in 2017 to join Washingtonian. Previously, he was an editor and writer at Fast Company and other publications. He has also written for the New York Times Magazine, New York, and Rolling Stone, among others. He lives with his family in Chevy Chase DC.

