Daniel Sulmasy to Be Featured in Virtual Event on Covid-19 Medical Ethics

Sulmasy is an author of Washingtonian’s "Ask a Coronavirus Ethicist" series.

Daniel P. Sulmasy, MD, PhD, acting director of the Kennedy Institute of Ethics and a faculty member of the Pellegrino Center, Georgetown University. Photo by Jason Smith, courtesy of Dr. Sulmasy.

Daniel P. Sulmasy, MD, PhD, an author of Washingtonian’s “Ask A Coronavirus Ethicist” series, will be featured in a virtual event Thursday about medical ethics in the coronavirus pandemic.

Sulmasy is acting director of the Kennedy Institute of Ethics and a faculty member of the Pellegrino Center at Georgetown University. As part of Georgetown’s weekly Books for a Better World series, Sulmasy—the co-editor of “Methods in Medical Ethics”—will speak with Georgetown University Press Director Al Bertrand about the difficult ethical questions that may arise during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a press release about the event, “topics will include the possible necessity of rationing healthcare resources in the event of a surge, the individual responsibility of those who are not healthcare professionals, questions of privacy and surveillance when it comes to public health, and research ethics.”

To participate in the event, which will take place this Thursday at noon, click here.

