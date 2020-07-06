

A number of media outlets and media-outlet-adjacent entities based around Washington managed to obtain loans of $150,000 or more under the Paycheck Protection Program, according to data released by the Department of the Treasury. The loans are forgivable under certain circumstances.

Arlington-based Axios famously returned its loan after taking criticism that it couldn’t report on the Trump administration while taking money from the federal government, an argument that frames government funds as favors to be handed out by the administration as opposed to money appropriated by Congress in the name of job-protection and open to friends and foes of the administration alike. (By the same token, enjoying access to national parks like, for instance, the White House, is also an example of availing yourself of tax-funded benefits.)

Loans of less than $150,000 are anonymized in Treasury data (Local News Now, which publishes ARLnow and other publications, says it got one for less than $100,000) and information about loans above that amount is contained in a massive spreadsheet that can be a task to read through. Here’s a list of what Washingtonian (which, as you’ll see below, got one of the loans) found in the data.

Name Notes Range of loan Jobs retained Jurisdiction The Beacon Newspapers, Inc. $150,000-$350,000 13 MD Brown Naff Pitts Omnimedia Publisher of the Washington Blade $150,000-$350,000 0 * DC Capital Community News Publisher of Hillrag and other titles $150,000-$350,000 8 DC The Center for Public Integrity $350,000-$1 million 30 DC The Daily Caller $350,000-$1 million 42 DC The Daily Caller News Foundation $150,000-$350,000 30 DC FedScoop LLC $350,000-$1 million 38 DC FiscalNote Holdings Publisher of CQ Roll Call $5 million-$10 million 40 DC Kohanza Media Ventures LLC Publisher of Bethesda Magazine and Arlington Magazine $150,000-$350,000 18 MD MDE City Paper Holdings, LLC Publisher of Washington City Paper $150,000-$350,000 30 DC Media Matters for America $1 million-$2 million 64 DC Media Research Center Publisher of Newsbusters, CNSNews and other entities $1 million-$2 million 61 VA Metro Media Marketing, Inc. Publisher of Northern Virginia Magazine $150,000-$350,000 0 * VA Mid-Atlantic Media, LLC Publisher of Washington Jewish Week, Montgomery Magazine, and other titles $350,000-$1 million 54 MD Online News Association $150,000-$350,000 11 DC Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting $150,000-$350,000 21 DC Towson University Public Media, Inc. Operates WTMD $150,000-$350,000 23 MD Washingtonian Media, Inc. $350,000-$1 million 69 DC The Washington Times $1 million-$2 million 91 DC

* Unclear if this is accurate; one organization has already told me it’s a mistake in their case.

Huge hat tips to Jason Shevrin, who tweeted some of these findings, and Chelsea Cirruzzo, who transferred the DC data into a Google spreadsheet. Please send me any outlets I missed: abeaujon@washingtonian.com.