One of the rarest condo offerings in Washington! Penthouse #5 at 1201 Kenyon Street is unequivocally the largest duplex penthouse available on the market in Columbia Heights. A true rarity boasting three separate private outdoor spaces along with three-bedroom suites and three and one-half baths. Situated on two levels offering north of 3,000 square feet of living and entertaining space! A massive private rooftop terrace with direct views of the Washington Monument is wired for television and audio with a wet bar and mezzanine, creating the ultimate space for large scale entertaining. Nothing compares. Thermador appliances, exotic marble, and designer finishes abound. Built with unsurpassed quality and integrity by COBA. Meticulously maintained, fully staged, and vacant for safe viewings! Totally turn-key and move-in ready!

Address:

1201 Kenyon Street NW Penthouse #5, Washington, DC

Located in Columbia Heights

Contact:

Daniel Heider

703-785-7820

dheider@ttrsir.com

danielheider.com