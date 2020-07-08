You Can Now Take a Socially Distant Workout Class on the Turf at Audi Field



While under DC’s Phase Two guidelines you can work out at a gym or fitness studio, you may feel uncomfortable doing that as Covid-19 cases continue to rise. Some local spots have started hosting outdoor workout classes at local fields and parks. You can now add another field to that list—Audi Field.

The sports field, which is home to DC United, is not currently hosting professional sports, as the MLS soccer team is playing its matches at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida. So it’s launched the Audi Field Is Open series this week, which allows local groups like Cut Seven, Barre3, 202Strong, and District Flow Yoga to host classes on the field.

Pre-registration is required, and classes will be capped to ensure social distancing. Guests will have to sign a waiver before joining a workout, and are allowed to bring in their own water bottles and mats.

Classes will be hosted throughout the week and on weekends, with prices varying depending on the workout. Not feeling an outdoor workout in the heat? Keep your eyes peeled for announcements about other socially distant, non-fitness happenings at Audi Field this summer.

Audi Field; 100 Potomac Ave. SW

