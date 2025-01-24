Tickets on Sale for Audi Field FIFA Club World Cup Matches

Some of the world’s best soccer teams will be facing off in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer as the newly expanded tournament comes to the United States for the first time—and for three nights in June, five of these clubs will come to DC.

Soccer fans can now buy tickets for the three matches to be played at Audi Field:

Al Ain FC v. Juventus FC on June 18 at 9 PM

FC Salzburg v. Al Hilal on June 22 at 6 PM

Wydad AC v. Al Ain FC on June 26 at 3 PM

Former DC United captain and defender Steven Birnbaum told the Washingtonian that he plans to attend all three matches. “The atmosphere will be electric at the stadium,” he said. “Even if you don’t know much about soccer, being at Audi Field is such an intimate environment where you feel like you’re almost on the field with the players. To have that opportunity and to have that level of talent so close to us, in our backyard, is a really special opportunity for fans.”

The FIFA Club World Cup showcases 32 teams from leagues across the world. Saudi Arabia hosted the most recent tournament in 2023, which featured only seven participating teams. Manchester City FC bested Fluminense FC 4-0 in the 2023 finals.

Of the five teams playing in DC this summer, only Juventus FC out of Turin, Italy, has some US representation on the squad, thanks to American midfielders Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah. Juventus will take on UAE-based Al Ain FC in DC’s first match on Wednesday, June 18, at 9 PM.

On Sunday, June 22, Austria’s FC Red Bull Salzburg will take on the Saudi club Al Hilal at 6 PM. Al Ain FC is back for a second Audi Field game on Thursday, June 26, at 3 PM to take on Morocco’s Wydad AC.