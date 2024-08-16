DC’s New Women’s Soccer Team Plays Its First Ever Match on Saturday. Here’s What You Need to Know.

DC’s newest pro sports team will officially kick off operations Saturday night. DC Power FC, a women’s soccer team that plays in the USL Super League, will take the pitch for the first time for a road fixture against Carolina Ascent FC in Charlotte. Here’s what you need to know ahead of their debut.

Wait, doesn’t DC already have a professional women’s soccer team?

You’re thinking of the Washington Spirit, who play in the National Women’s Soccer League. DC Power FC will play in the USL Super League, a brand new, separate women’s league that starts this season. And while the Power won’t have the services of Washington Spirit forward (and recent Olympic gold medalist) Trinity Rodman, she’ll share a home turf with the new squad: the Power will also play its home games at Audi Field, with its DC debut set for Friday, September 13, against Fort Lauderdale United FC.

Who’s on the team?

While the Power may be playing as a unit for the first time this weekend, the team already has some seasoned veterans on its roster. Attacking midfielder (and Maryland native) Katrina Guillou started every game for her mother’s native Philippines at last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, while fellow midfielder Jeannette Grace Ngock Yango starred in two World Cups for her home of Cameroon. D.C. United diehards may also remember manager Frédéric Brillant, who played center back for four seasons before becoming an assistant coach under Wayne Rooney. But perhaps the most recognizable names are on DC Power’s ownership team: Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, and Capitals center Hendrix Lapierre are all investors.

Where can I watch them?

Tickets will be available for the September 13 home opener on Ticketmaster beginning August 20. But if you’re looking to be a true Day One fan, the Power’s game against the Carolina Ascent—along with all other USL Super League games—will stream Saturday at 7 PM on the Peacock app.