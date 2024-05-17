How to Get Tickets to See Lionel Messi and Argentina Play Next Month

Soccer star Lionel Messi and reigning World Cup champions Argentina are heading to Commanders Field (1600 FedEx Way, Landover) on June 14 for a friendly match against Guatemala. The legendary forward moved to South Beach last year to play for MLS’s Inter Miami. But he’s yet to play in front of a DMV audience since moving stateside, missing his club team’s away game against DC United in March due to injury.

While there’s no guarantee the 36 year-old Messi—still reporting for Argentinian national team duties—will actually be picked to play against Guatemala, coach Lionel Scaloni is leaning toward selecting members of his 2022 World Cup winning squad for the match and the subsequent Copa America, a tournament of South and North American national soccer teams beginning June 20, according to the Associated Press.

Want a chance at seeing him? Tickets are currently available, starting at $120, on SeatGeek and TicketMaster.