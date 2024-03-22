Washington Spirit Home Opener: Everything You Need to Know

The Washington Spirit, DC’s National Women’s Soccer League team, plays its first home game of the season tomorrow night. (The team lost its season opener in Seattle last weekend.) What can you expect? A quick look:

The Basics

The Washington Spirit plays its first home game of the season at Audi Field on Saturday, March 23. The 20,000-seat stadium in Buzzard Point will host the match at 7:30 PM, with the Spirit facing off against Bay FC (the San Francisco team). Tickets are available online and start at $14 (top-tier seats are $195). Can’t make the opener? The team also has a game at Audi Field on Sunday, against the Utah Royals.

This Year’s Team

Last year, the Spirit had a difficult and disappointing season, failing to qualify for the postseason. As the team enters its 12th season, the club is awaiting a new head coach, Jonatan Giráldez, who will join at the end of the FC Barcelona Femení season. Meanwhile, the Spirit traded midfielder Ashley Sanchez—a key player who helped Washington win its first NWSL Championship in 2021–to the North Carolina Courage in January. On March 21, the Spirit announced that it had signed six first-year players to its active roster, including midfielders Croix Bethune, Courtney Brown, Makenna Morris, Hal Hershfelt, and Heather Stainbrook, as well as defender Kate Wiesner. Trinity Rodman will continue to be a superstar attraction: Last year she started 19 matches, scored five goals, and had two assists. Rodman was instrumental in the Spirit both winning the NWSL Championship in 2021 and finishing as runners-up in 2022.

What to Expect at the Stadium

Audi Field is accessible via Metro from the Navy Yard station on the Green Line. Snacks and cocktails are available throughout. Depending on the location, fans can sample traditional stadium fare like cheesesteaks and hot dogs or hit spots like Peruvian Brothers, La Tingeria, and Roaming Rooster. Audi Field also has a FanDuel sportsbook for fans who want to gamble. If you’d rather watch at home, the game will be broadcast on the ION network.