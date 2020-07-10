Covid Update: Slight Uptick as Cases Approach 90,000



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



Daily cases of Covid-19 in the DC area topped 500 twice in the past week. Going into Friday, 523 new cases were reported. The other uptick arrived last Saturday, at the crest of the July 4 weekend, with 539 new cases, which at the time ended 18 consecutive days in which new cases of the coronavirus remained at 499 or fewer.

Meanwhile, the number of total cases approached 90,000, reaching 89,231 going into the weekend.

The current figures for the region are about as high they were in early April, at 543 daily cases, before the pandemic numbers soared. The numbers for the Washington area pale in comparison to the spike occurring nationwide, with the United States recently seeing its sixth daily record for new cases over just ten days.

The data comes from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the area, Washingtonian looked only at data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that make up the metro area.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

Join the conversation!