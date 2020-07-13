Connecting the distinct personalities of iconic Washington, D.C., neighborhoods, Union Place, by Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, is the place you will want to call home. Being in the heart of NoMa allows you to easily access everything that NoMa, H Street and Union Market has to offer.

Union Place features expansive studio, one- , two- and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes, all featuring the design esthetic that Toll Brothers has become known for. Features include wood-style flooring throughout, quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathroom along with Kohler® plumbing fixtures. All homes are appointed with spacious closets, GE® washer/dryers and stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances.

Amenities such as the resort style infinity rooftop pool and two-story gym with a rock-climbing wall and comfortable, communal spaces bring you every convenience and opportunity to connect with fellow residents — or to reflect in collective solitude. Enjoy a game of pool and retro arcade games in our resident lounge or relax in Union Place’s lush inner courtyard.

Union Place is centrally located near the landmarks and neighborhoods that have made Washington, DC iconic. Discover the historic Uline Arena, taste local brews and browse vintage finds at Union Market, and with Union Station practically at your doorstep, easily connect to all that D.C. — and the entire East Coast — have to offer.

Our team has the tools to make your home search as easy and safe as possible. Our Virtual Leasing Center offers 360-tours, photo galleries and online leasing. Our Virtual Leasing Center offers 360-tours, photo galleries and online leasing. Additionally, our Leasing Consultants are available now to schedule a virtual visit or a private in-person tour by appointment.

Come discover everything that Union Place has to offer and discover what it means to truly arrive home.

Union Place | 200 K Street NE, Washington, D.C. 20002 | 833.848.8771