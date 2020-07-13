News

The Washington Redskins Will Finally Change Their Name

Written by
| Published on
Photo by Flickr user Keith Allison.

The Washington Redskins will change their nickname, the team announced Monday. The NFL team began a “review” of their 87-year-old moniker earlier this month and says it will retire the name and logo at the conclusion of the process, a timetable it did not elaborate on.

Native American groups and some fans have pressured the team for years to change the name, which many dictionaries define as a slur. Owner Dan Snyder said in 2013 that the team would “never change the name. … It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

Related
New Uniforms Will Be the Easiest Part of the Redskins’ Name Change

“Never” arrived in early July after FedEx, which has naming rights to the team’s stadium in Maryland, asked the team to change its name. The team did not specify what its new name would be but says Snyder and coach Ron Rivera “are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day