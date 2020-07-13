The Washington Redskins Will Finally Change Their Name

The Washington Redskins will change their nickname, the team announced Monday. The NFL team began a “review” of their 87-year-old moniker earlier this month and says it will retire the name and logo at the conclusion of the process, a timetable it did not elaborate on.

Native American groups and some fans have pressured the team for years to change the name, which many dictionaries define as a slur. Owner Dan Snyder said in 2013 that the team would “never change the name. … It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

“Never” arrived in early July after FedEx, which has naming rights to the team’s stadium in Maryland, asked the team to change its name. The team did not specify what its new name would be but says Snyder and coach Ron Rivera “are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”