Covid Update: Upswing as Region Surpasses 90,000 Total Cases

Daily cases of Covid-19 in the DC area ticked upward in the past week, driving the region’s total cases past 90,000 since the pandemic began. The milestone figure arrived during a week when new cases appear to be on a slow upward march. Thursday’s figures showed an increase of 691 new cases, the highest single-day figure since mid-June.

Throughout the week, the seven-day moving average of new cases ticked up by 63. The seven-day average of new cases is now 508. That’s a significant increase from where the average was on July 1—393 cases—the lowest average since the beginning of data collection in April.





The current figures for the region are about as high they were around June 18, when the seven-day average stood at 537. However, the Washington area’s numbers pale in comparison with the spike occurring nationwide.

The data comes from daily updates to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. To examine the effect of the coronavirus on the area, Washingtonian looked only at data from the eight relevant jurisdictions that make up the metro area.

Click here to see the full data set procured by Washingtonian, including county by county.

