Commanding Capitol Hill Villa 5 blocks to US Capitol

Positively one-of-a-kind Mediterranean-inspired palazzo in super-prime Hill location! Nearly 5000 square feet spread out over 4 extra-wide (38 feet, in fact) floors. Excellent layout for gatherings large or small. Chef’s kitchen with east-facing bay window and breakfast banquette. Seamless transition from living space to expansive rear deck and garden. Park your car in the garage and you’re one flight of stairs to your living space. Unheard of! Generous storage throughout. Four bedrooms plus two full bathrooms on the second floor. The master bedroom suite that dreams are made of occupies the entire top floor. Your friends will have closet envy! A lovely one bedroom apartment (for rental? Au pair? In laws?) on the lower level offers an open plan living area with a fireplace plus a front and rear patio. Say arrivederci to the dark house blues and let there be light!

Address:

112 5th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Contact:

Gary Jankowski

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

202-439-6009