The Best of Burdette

Hands down the very best value in Bradley Hills Grove! Prominently positioned on the trophy stretch of prestigious Burdette Road on a self-contained one-acre lot with mature plantings and handsome hardscaping! 8921 is an extraordinary custom home featuring the finest treatments and materials. Expert craftsmanship is evident from every angle. Spanning over 11,000 square feet and showcasing five bedrooms with seven newly renovated full bathrooms and powder rooms. Ample in scale, yet relaxed for comfortable everyday living. Two home offices offer the perfect workspaces for your next virtual zoom meeting. Soaring ceilings in the grand foyer greet guests and lead to the great room, opening to a professional gourmet kitchen with a hefty exotic stone island – perfect for culinary fetes. The hotel-inspired master bath offers dual vanities with spacious dressing areas. The lower level is complete with a sensational seated bar and taproom. A timeless façade and multiple outdoor entertaining areas boast a multi-level stone and brick patio with a heated pool and outdoor fireplace. An image of timeless luxury inside the Beltway, moments to award-winning public/private schools, downtown Bethesda, DC, Tysons & Amazon’s HQ2.

Address:

8921 Burdette Road, Bethesda, MD

Contact:

Daniel Heider

TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

dheider@ttrsir.com

703-785-7820

danielheider.com