Washington Football Team to Be Renamed Washington Football Team

Washington’s NFL team will be known as the Washington Football Team for the 2020-2021 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the team had decided to put off its renaming until it comes up with a permanent new name. Fans will be able to purchase “Washington Football Team” gear soon, Schefter writes.

The irony of the team calling itself by the name many organizations have used to avoid using its old name (Nike didn’t print its old name on gear for one game last season) is so breathtaking that Washingtonian will just leave this one here.

