Fauci’s First Pitch Was So Bad It’s Hard to Watch

The man is committed to making sure nobody catches anything

Written by
| Published on
Nationals Ballpark. Photo by Evy Mages
Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the ceremonial first pitch last night at the Nats home opener. Though, it’s unclear whether what happened could be accurately categorized as a “pitch.” Take a look.

While we’re reassured Fauci clearly was spending his time trying to flatten the curve instead of practicing his curveball, that doesn’t mean America’s favorite doctor is safe from a good roast. Here are some of our favorite takes from Twitter.

Jane Recker
Jane Recker
