After months of coronavirus closures, DC museums are beginning to reopen to the public. Many institutions are requiring visitors to reserve timed-entry passes to aid social distancing measures, and masks are always a must. We recommend checking each spot’s safety protocols before visiting to ensure you’re prepared to follow the rules. Here’s a look at what’s currently open:

12100 Glen Rd., Potomac

Visitors must reserve tickets online for access to the modern art complex in Potomac. The indoor gallery at the Pavilions is open, and guests can explore the 230-acre campus’s bucolic outdoor spaces, which are full of trails, streams, and sculptures. The original exhibition building, the Gallery, remains closed. Restrooms are available. Open Thursday to Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

4155 Linnean Avenue, NW

Advance reservations are required to visit Marjorie Merriweather Post’s luxurious manor. Bookings can be made online or by phone (call 202-686-5807). Restrooms are available. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

700 L’Enfant Plz, NW

Minimize wait times by purchasing a timed-entry ticket online (onsite tickets are also available in limited capacities). The museum is offering complimentary stylus pens for interactive activities. Restrooms are available. Open Monday to Friday and Sunday from 9 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 9 AM to 8 PM.

400 4th St., SW

Tickets can be purchased online and on site, and healthcare professionals with a valid employee ID receive free admission. In addition to regular security measures, thou shalt receive a temperature screening at the entrance. Restrooms are available. Open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM.

3501 New York Ave., NE

Explore flora and fauna in the fresh air—no tickets or reservations required. However, only 200 cars will be allowed on site at a time. All buildings are closed, including the National Bonsai & Penjing museum, as well as the Asian Collections, Fern Valley, National Herb Garden, and the Washington Youth Garden. Limited restrooms are available. Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1 PM to 5 PM.

6th and Constitution Ave., NW

Reserve a timed entry pass to visit the West Building’s ground floor galleries. The requisite passes are released each Monday at 10 AM for the next week, and tickets are not required for access to the Sculpture Garden. Restrooms are available. Open daily from 11 AM to 4 PM.

1250 New York Ave., NW

The museum is reopening on August 1, and encourages visitors to buy timed tickets to ensure entry while operating at limited capacity. Restrooms are available. Open Monday to Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM, and Sunday from 12 PM to 5 PM.

3001 Connecticut Ave., NW

Timed-entry passes are required to enter the zoo and 5,000 tickets will be released each day. Visitors can reserve six tickets at a time. The Small Mammal House, Reptile Discovery Center, and the Giant Panda House are closed, but you can still catch a glimpse of the pandas on the upper outdoor viewing path. Restrooms and outdoor concessions are available. Open daily from 8 AM to 4 PM.

14390 Air and Space Museum Pkwy, Chantilly

If this year’s events make you ache for a trip off this planet, we recommend visiting nearby space shuttles instead. Just make sure you reserve a ticket in advance (the museum will release 1,500 passes each day). Restrooms are available. The National Air and Space Museum in DC remains closed. Open daily from 10 AM to 5:30 PM.

