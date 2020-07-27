How to Pay Your Respects to Congressman John Lewis at the US Capitol

Late civil-rights icon and Georgia representative John Lewis will lie in state at the US Capitol starting today, July 27. Members of the public can pay their respects tonight from 6 to 10 PM and tomorrow, July 28, from 8 AM to 10 PM.

Although Lewis is briefly lying in state in the Rotunda, his casket will be moved to the East Front steps after a private ceremony. The public viewing is taking place outside due to health precautions, and masks are required in accordance with current DC guidelines. Those wishing to say goodbye will move through the East Plaza.

Even in death, Lewis continues to shatter barriers: He is the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

