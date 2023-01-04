Sleeping Kids and a Sad Pizza Party: 4 Things That Happened at the Capitol Yesterday

In case you missed it, there was chaotic energy at the Capitol on Tuesday. What was supposed to be a day filled with run-of-the-mill leadership votes and swearing-in ceremonies descended into chaos when Kevin McCarthy lost the Speaker of the House vote not once, not twice, but three times. Amid the main spectacle, here’s what else happened yesterday at the Capitol.

A Congressman will be sworn in on a Superman comic

Superman will fly into the House swearing-in ceremony, thanks to a comic book on loan from the Library of Congress. California Representative-elect Robert Garcia shared on Tuesday that he will take his oath of office on a first edition Superman #1 comic from 1939. The vintage tale of heroism will be stacked among Garcia’s citizenship certificate and a photograph of his parents. In a statement to the New York Post, spokesperson Sara Guerrero shared that the congressman-elect—who immigrated from Peru at age five—learned to read English from Superman comics.