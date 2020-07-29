A Running List of Trump-Adjacent People Who’ve Gotten Covid-19



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



With Donald Trump spreading dangerous misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic from the White House briefing room, and the American death toll approaching 150,000, here’s a look at the people in the President’s circle who’ve had coronavirus. We’ll continue to update this list.

Robert O’Brien, national security adviser

The White House confirmed July 27 that O’Brien was quarantining with “mild symptoms,” making him the highest-ranking Trump official publicly known to have caught the virus. He reportedly caught it from his college-age daughter while on a family vacation.

Unidentified Marine

A Marine assigned to the helicopters that transport Trump tested positive on July 23.

Unidentified cafeteria worker

Two cafeterias, one in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and another in the New Executive Office Building, were temporarily closed after the White House learned July 22 that a worker had tested positive.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign aide (and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.)

Don Jr.’s gal tested positive on July 3, just before flying to South Dakota for the President’s Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore.

At least 25 Secret Service agents

On July 3, CNN reported that at least eight Secret Service agents were quarantining with symptoms in Phoenix, after catching the virus while preparing for a visit by Mike Pence. According to the same story, as many as 15 agents tested positive in June after coming down with Covid while preparing for a Trump campaign rally, also in Phoenix. And following Trump’s rally in Tulsa on June 20, two Secret Service agents tested positive for Covid.

At least eight campaign staffers

Eight members of the Trump campaign’s advance team that helped orchestrate the June 20 Tulsa rally tested positive for the virus.

Tomas Philipson, former acting chairman, White House Council of Economic Advisers

The same week he announced his resignation from the White House, Philipson shared that he’d had a mild case of coronavirus at some point in June.

Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence (and wife of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller)

Katie Miller learned of her positive test result on May 8. She returned to work about three weeks later.

Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant

On May 8, CNN reported that Ivanka’s unnamed assistant tested positive, but had been teleworking for two months.

Trump’s personal valet

The White House confirmed May 7 that a U.S. military member who works as one of Trump’s personal valets—staffers who serve meals and take care of other personal needs for the President—had coronavirus.

Unidentified staffer to Mike Pence

The White House announced March 20 that an anonymous member of the Vice President’s staff had tested positive earlier that month.

Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

The Brazilian official’s positive test result came to light March 12, right after he’d spent a weekend with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Unidentified CPAC attendee

A VIP ticket-holder at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, held February 26 to February 29 at National Harbor, had access to an untold number of Republican bigwigs, including Senator Ted Cruz, and congressmen Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, and Doug Collins. (Gaetz was aboard Air Force One, with the President, when he learned he’d come into contact with the man at CPAC. Gaetz later tested negative.)

Join the conversation!