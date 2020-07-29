Booking a venue is one of the biggest decisions during your wedding planning journey. So, for couples browsing wedding venues and looking for a virtual way to check out their options, we’ve got you covered. Check out this virtual wedding venue showcase.

For weddings at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club, every detail is attended to with genuine care by dedicated on-site wedding coordinators and staff, who will guide couples through the planning process from the time you select your ceremony and reception venue until you walk down the aisle and say “I do”. The Chesapeake Bay Beach Club offers four venues with distinctive architecture and views. These venues, Beach House Ballroom, Sunset Ballroom, Tavern Ballroom and Inn Ballroom, all offer spaces for ceremonies, cocktail hours, dinner and dancing. The Chesapeake Bay Beach Club is renowned for creating customized culinary experiences, and offers many complimentary amenities and services to make wedding planning easy. Couples can celebrate their entire wedding weekend at Chesapeake Bay Beach Club with room blocks at The Inn, bridal party hair and makeup services at The Spa, Market to the Room and a rehearsal dinner and farewell brunch at one of The Inn’s venues. Begin your wedding planning by touring the venues at the weekly open house every Saturday morning from 9am until 11am.

Take a peek inside the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club: