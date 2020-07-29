Swimply—essentially an Airbnb for pools—lets folks rent a backyard oasis by the hour. The app and website, which launched in 2018, has apparently seen a growth rate at about 2,000 percent during this pandemic summer as folks are looking for outdoor, secluded escapes, reports a recent CNBC article.

It makes sense: Folks may have had to cancel vacations, no longer have access to public pools, or are just going stir-crazy in their homes and searching for an escape. Swimply lets guests book by the hour, providing a description of the pool and the amenities available for use, as well as the maximum number of guests the owner will allow.

Luckily for the DC apartment-confined, there are several Swimply pools available for rent in the Washington region. We rounded up some of our favorites:

If you want to host a (socially distant) get-together:

This Gainesville pool sits on a one-acre backyard with access to pool toys, an inflatable water park-slash-bouncy castle, a cabana, outdoor seating and dining areas, a fire pit, and a grill. The rate is $60 an hour, with a maximum of 40 guests permitted.

If you want to swim some laps:

This McLean lap pool is for someone who wants to exercise, not hang out and lounge all day. The $45 pool only allows one person to swim at a time, and limits total guests to four. Goggles are required!

If you want to feel famous:

This Silver Spring pool was featured on a CNBC segment about Swimply, so if you rent it, you’re basically a celebrity. For $100 an hour, you’ll get access to the pool, outdoor grills, outdoor seating and dining areas, tiki torches, and pool floats. Babies aren’t allowed, but kids are, and the max number of guests is 25.

If you want multiple activities:

This Fairfax Station pool comes with an outdoor seating area and fireplace, a grill, a tennis court, and a basketball court. It’s $45 an hour to rent, and the maximum number of guests is 15.

If you want to swim with the King:

No, really, there is a statue of Elvis overlooking this Burke pool. Swimming with rock royalty runs $100 an hour and includes access to a jacuzzi, outdoor deck, fire pit, and grill. The guest list is capped at 15 people—excluding Elvis, of course.

