DC Public Schools Will Be All Virtual This Fall



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



DC Public Schools are starting the school year with fully virtual instruction, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday. Classes will begin on August 31, and distance learning will remain in place at least until the end of term one on November 6. The online lessons apply for all students from pre-K to 12th grade.

The move to go fully virtual echoes neighboring school districts. Fairfax County Public Schools, Loudoun County Public Schools, Montgomery County Public Schools, Arlington Public Schools, and Prince George’s County Public Schools all plan distance learning for the fall semester.

Join the conversation!