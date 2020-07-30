News

DC Public Schools Will Be All Virtual This Fall

DC Public Schools are starting the school year with fully virtual instruction, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday. Classes will begin on August 31, and distance learning will remain in place at least until the end of term one on November 6. The online lessons apply for all students from pre-K to 12th grade.

The move to go fully virtual echoes neighboring school districts. Fairfax County Public Schools, Loudoun County Public Schools, Montgomery County Public Schools, Arlington Public Schools, and Prince George’s County Public Schools all plan distance learning for the fall semester.

