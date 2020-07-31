Residence 5C is a generous 3 bedroom, 3-and one-half bathroom, 3,173 square foot residence newly priced at $2,995,000.

Ideal for relaxing in-style at home or entertaining friends and family, Residence 5C offers expansive living areas that open to a south-facing balcony with spectacular views over Rock Creek Park. The spacious living room with three light-filled exposures boasts exceptional finishes including handsome hardwoods, refined millwork and bright windows all around. Perfect for the at-home chef or a catered evening, the well-equipped, American-made Henrybuilt kitchen features Thermador appliances, an island with breakfast bar and additional space for informal dining. A tranquil retreat, the generous owners suite has an oversized walk-in closet, and a sumptuous Danby marble bathroom with double vanities, shower and a luxurious soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms complete this lovely residence.

Wardman Tower: 2660 Connecticut Ave, NW Washington, D.C. 20008 – Residence 5C

Live remarkably at Wardman Tower, where expansive residences and green spaces abound. Set back on a quiet hilltop overlooking prestigious Connecticut Avenue, Wardman Tower offers in-house, best-in-class conveniences, including a 2,200 square foot fitness center, two club rooms, tranquil rooftop terrace with grilling station, first-class concierge and in-home maintenance. Surrounded by lush landscaping and sweeping, verdant views of Rock Creek Park and DC monuments, Wardman Tower defines blissful urban living. View Residence 5C virtually from the comfort of your home, or explore all available residences virtually here. Additional residences newly priced from $1,995,000.

Property Address:

Wardman Tower | 2660 Connecticut Avenue, NW Washington, D.C. 20008 – Residence 5C

Neighborhood: Woodley Park

Contact Information:

Ritzert Weiss Partners

Senior Vice Presidents & Global Real Estate Advisors

TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Christie-Anne Weiss m +1 202 256 0105

Christopher Ritzert m +1 202 256 9241

RitzertWeiss@ttrsir.com | WardmanTower.com

Full List of Virtual Tours: https://bit.ly/2UbjWCQ

Georgetown Brokerage Office: +1 202 333 1212

Instagram: @LuxHomesDC