Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today, July 31 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Curious about the spate of new restaurant openings? Need a Restaurant Week recommendation? Leave a question now in the form below, and Ann will get to as many as she can.

Ann: Good morning! Hope all is well with y’all. It’s hard to believe, but ’tis the season for…restaurant openings? There have been several pandemic debuts this last month, which you can read about right here. An early favorite of mine: Tabla, with Georgian dumplings, flatbreads, and khachapuri and plenty of open air seating.

So, what’s on your mind today? Ask your questions in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

