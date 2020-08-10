The Washington Post Will Soon Be Gone From LexisNexis

The Washington Post and LexisNexis have been unable to agree to terms. As a result, the Post‘s content stopped updating on LexisNexis products as of Saturday, the service announced to users last week, and archived content will vanish from the service on October 31.

LexisNexis provides subscription-based databases of law and news articles, the latter accessed by many journalists through its Nexis service. The Post‘s absence from Nexis leaves it without a top source of information about the Washington, DC, area. In the Post‘s absence, a LexisNexis note to customers points out that the Washington Times is still available on its service, that the New York Times and USA Today offer national coverage, and that publications including the Hill and Politico, are “excellent sources of political news and policy coverage.”

The Washington Post‘s PR department did not respond to multiple requests for comment.