Zoo Reports “Exciting Movements” During Panda Ultrasound, Hopes for Cub Soon

Mei Xiang. Photograph courtesy Smithsonian's National Zoo.

Hopes that the giant panda Mei Xiang will soon deliver a cub were bolstered Monday when Smithsonian’s National Zoo tweeted that its veterinarians had spied “exciting movements” during an ultrasound. “We hope to have a healthy cub in the coming days!” the Zoo wrote.

Mei Xiang’s surprise possible pregnancy was discovered last Friday. Don Neiffer, the Zoo’s chief veterinarian, told the Washington Post there could even be two fetuses.

