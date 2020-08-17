Zoo Reports “Exciting Movements” During Panda Ultrasound, Hopes for Cub Soon

Hopes that the giant panda Mei Xiang will soon deliver a cub were bolstered Monday when Smithsonian’s National Zoo tweeted that its veterinarians had spied “exciting movements” during an ultrasound. “We hope to have a healthy cub in the coming days!” the Zoo wrote.

🐼🐾 Keep your paws crossed! Today, Zoo veterinarians saw exciting movements during giant panda Mei Xiang’s ultrasound. Her fetus was kicking + swimming in the amniotic fluid, and its spine + blood flow were visible. We hope to have a healthy cub in the coming days! #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/kcTcHGvonI — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) August 17, 2020

Mei Xiang’s surprise possible pregnancy was discovered last Friday. Don Neiffer, the Zoo’s chief veterinarian, told the Washington Post there could even be two fetuses.