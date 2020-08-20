Food

We’ve Had a Lot of Cocktails This Summer—Here Are Some Favorites

Go away, frosé.

The grapefruit-and-tequila Paloma cocktail at Service Bar.

Spicy Paloma at Service Bar (926 U St., NW). The classic tequila-and-grapefruit refresher comes with a no-joke kick.

Painkiller at Astoria (1521 17th St., NW). This mix of orange and pineapple juices, cream of coconut, and rum over crushed ice is shaping up to be the drink of the summer.

Embrasse de la Terre at Brasserie Liberté (3251 Prospect St., NW). If fruity isn’t your thing, turn to this super-smooth martini with a whiff of celery.

Reggi and Rose at Green Zone (2226 18th St., NW). A frosé-slaying mix of Lebanese rosé and fresh watermelon juice.

