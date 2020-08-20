About Open-Air Dining The height of a DC summer isn’t when we’d typically put together a guide to eating alfresco. Nowadays, though, a restaurant’s plant-filled rooftop or charming patio feels as important as its food. If you’re ready to get out, here are 77 favorite ways to dine under the sun, shade, and stars (and stay six feet apart!) right this very moment. More from Open-Air Dining



Part of our series of 77 favorite ways to dine under the sun, shade, and stars (and stay six feet apart!).

Spicy Paloma at Service Bar (926 U St., NW). The classic tequila-and-grapefruit refresher comes with a no-joke kick.

Painkiller at Astoria (1521 17th St., NW). This mix of orange and pineapple juices, cream of coconut, and rum over crushed ice is shaping up to be the drink of the summer.

Embrasse de la Terre at Brasserie Liberté (3251 Prospect St., NW). If fruity isn’t your thing, turn to this super-smooth martini with a whiff of celery.

Reggi and Rose at Green Zone (2226 18th St., NW). A frosé-slaying mix of Lebanese rosé and fresh watermelon juice.

Join the conversation!