DC’s List of Hot Spot States Is the Longest Yet, Right at the Start of a Big Week for Travel Into the City

People coming in from 30 states need to quarantine. Been at the beach? Delaware is back on the list.

Today, the city of DC updated its list of hot spot states. Anyone traveling into the District from one of these 30 states for non-essential reasons is required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Since the city began mandating travel quarantines on July 27, this is the biggest batch of “high-risk” states yet—and it comes the same week that out-of-state visitors are expected to flood the city for large events including the Republican convention (and counter-programming) as well as Al Sharpton’s “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks Commitment March” on August 28.

Delaware is back on the list. Hawaii and South Dakota were also added.

In addition to Maryland and Virginia (which are exempt from the order), here are the 18 states that aren’t considered hot spots by DC, and thus don’t require quarantine:

Colorado

Connecticut

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Montana

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

West Virginia

Wyoming

