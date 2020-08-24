White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced on Twitter Sunday she’d be stepping away from the White House next week, citing the need to spend more time with her four teenage children. Her husband, George Conway, tweeted Sunday he’d be stepping back from the Lincoln Project — the never-Trump conservative group he helped found — and taking a Twitter hiatus to “devote more time to family matters.”

Those “family matters” probably have something to do with the Conway’s 15-year-old, Claudia Conway, who has become vocal on Twitter and TikTok about her disdain for Trump and her frustration with her mother’s complicity in the administration. On Saturday, Claudia tweeted “i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life”

This is not the first time the Conways’ family life has been thrust into the spotlight. Kellyanne and George’s marriage has long been an item of public scrutiny, as George has spent the last few years non-stop Twitter shaming Trump, while Kellyanne has been an integral part of Trump’s administration. Kellyanne has long declined to comment on her marriage in the interest of protecting her children.

Fans of the Conway saga who hoped they’d learn more about the Trump official and the anti-Trump editorialist will be disappointed: Under District law, proceedings involving a minor are generally not a matter of public record, which means you’re unlikely to hear the juicy details of why (or even if) Claudia thinks her parents are unfit.

