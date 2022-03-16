Real Estate

Vernon Jordan’s DC Mansion Is for Sale

Jordan, a civil rights leader and adviser to Bill Clinton, died last year.

Photos courtesy of Washington Fine Properties.

The DC mansion that Washington power broker Vernon Jordan shared with his wife, Ann Jordan, for nearly a quarter century is for sale. Located in Massachusetts Avenue Heights, the spread boasts approximately 8,550 square feet of living space, including six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, a library, an eat-in kitchen with a butler’s pantry, and a two-story foyer. Outside, there’s a swimming pool and spacious rear terrace. The asking price is $6.9 million.

The home—which is not yet publicly listed—also features some high-profile neighbors: George and Kellyanne Conway live just across the street.

Jordan died last year at age 85. Born in the segregated South, he went on to become a civil rights icon and one of the most influential people in Washington. He was head of the National Urban League, a high-powered lawyer and lobbyist at Akin Gump, and a close confidante and adviser (and golfing buddy) to President Bill Clinton. He married Ann in 1986. She chaired Barack Obama’s inauguration and has served on several corporate boards.

The Hatfield Weir Gale Team at Washington Fine Properties is selling the home. Here’s a peek inside.

*This story has been updated to include the home’s asking price.

