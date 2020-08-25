Virtual “Afrosurrealist” Art Will Rise Over Black Lives Matter Plaza Tuesday

An augmented reality artwork will rise over Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC beginning Tuesday. Artechouse, the DC digital art gallery, will debut We Rise Above by London artist Vince Fraser via its app in DC and in 33 other cities with Black Lives Matter murals beginning Tuesday. The gallery says it’s presenting the art in solidarity with Al Sharpton’s “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” march on Washington, which begins later this week.

The artwork should look good just about anywhere on DC’s BLM Plaza, a spokesperson tells Washingtonian, though it will be particularly impressive the more perspective you can gain, as seen in this video:

We Rise Above comprises three pieces that will work near Black Lives Matter plazas now, and everywhere after August 28: “Reflect,” a tribute to George Floyd; “Inspire,” which uses traditional African masks; and “Empower,” which Artechouse describes as a “symbol of the fight.” You’ll need Artechouse’s app to view the work, and you can find that on Google Play and the Apple App Store.