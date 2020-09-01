There’s a Petition to Name Howard’s College of Fine Arts After Alumnus Chadwick Boseman

There is an online petition to name Howard University’s forthcoming College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman, the actor and Howard graduate.

Boseman—who is well-known for roles such as King T’Challa in Black Panther, Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get on Up, and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall—passed away August 28 of colon cancer. He was 43 years-old.

Boseman graduated from Howard in 2000 with a BFA in directing. The actor spoke at the university’s 2018 commencement, where he was awarded with an honorary doctorate degree. During his speech, Boseman announced he would spearhead an effort to reestablish a fine arts college at Howard. The college was demoted to the current Division of Fine Arts under the College of Arts and Sciences, a move that Boseman protested when he was a student, according to DCist.

While the college won’t be reestablished until 2021, there are almost 19,000 signatures on the petition to name it after Boseman. Once the goal of 25,000 signatures has been reached, the petition will be shared with Howard president Wayne A.I. Frederick and the university’s board of trustees.

