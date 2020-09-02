News & Politics

George Floyd’s Family Visited Ben’s Chili Bowl

Ben's Chili Bowl MLK
Photograph by Flickr user Steve Snodgrass.

After coming to DC for the March on Washington 2020, George Floyd’s family visited Ben’s Chili Bowl on Tuesday and took a photo at the historic restaurant with owner Virginia Ali. “It was a touching moment,” Ali tells Washingtonian. “We all know the pain that they have experienced. Just to share some time with them was very meaningful for me.” She added: “I felt close to the family [after Floyd’s killing] because I felt the sympathy and the pain.”

Ali says that Floyd’s brothers, Philonise and Terrence Floyd, heard they needed to go to Ben’s before leaving town, so they stopped by on the way to the airport. They ate half-smokes and had some cake, too, as Ali talked to them about the history of restaurant that celebrated its 62nd anniversary last week. Floyd’s family and friends now join the long list of notable guests who have been to the U Street mainstay. In the future, you’ll be able to see this photograph on Ben’s signature wall of fame. “We will make sure that it’s on the wall,” says Ali’s daughter Vida. “That’s an important photo that we put up.”

 

Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

