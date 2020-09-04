Where to Brunch Outside on Labor Day Around DC

Brasserie Liberte

3251 Prospect St., NW

Mimosa fans will find some fun options at the Georgetown brasserie, including kits with a bottle of house sparkling wine and seasonal juices ($35), a group-friendly bucket of sparkling rosé mini bottles for $40, or a bottle of Veuve for $75. French brasserie fare includes a lox Benedict and brioche French toast, which you can eat on the front patio.

El Techo

606 Florida Ave., NW

The lush rooftop restaurant goes all in for bottomless brunch. A $45 package includes choice of entree and free-flowing mimosas, bloody Marys, house margaritas, or Tecates. Two brunch seatings will be available with two-hour time limits (12 to 2 PM and 2 to 4 PM). The table with the biggest check after each seating will win an extra hour of bottomless brunching.

Logan Tavern and Commissary

1423 P St., NW; 1443 P St., NW

Sit on either sidewalk patio at the sister Logan Circle restaurants for classic American brunch—eggs, French toast, chicken and waffles, and plenty of mimosas.

Mission Navy Yard

1221 Van St., SE

The massive two-level Mexican restaurant across from Nats Park is serving Labor Day brunch on its streatery, patio, and balconies. Order any entree—like guacamole toast, breakfast nachos, or tacos—and get bottomless drinks (including mimosas, margaritas, bloodies, and beer) for $25.99.

SmokeKraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland St., Arlington

Clarendon’s new ‘cue joint offers a meaty Labor Day brunch on its 38-seat patio with hearty plates like a brisket Benedict, fried chicken over smoked jalapeño waffles, and French-style Texas toast. Wash it down with a smoked peach bellini or bourbon-spiked coffee.

Summer House Santa Monica and Stella Barra Pizzeria

11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda; 11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

These sister restaurants in North Bethesda both offer patio brunch. Head to Summer House for a breezy vibe and Cali-style eats (so yes, avocado toast), or opt for the new American menu at Stella Barra, which covers everything from pizza and pasta to breakfast tacos.

Tiki TNT

1130 Maine Ave., SW

The Wharf’s rum distillery/tiki bar is bringing back its tropical brunch over Labor Day weekend. Go for island eats like coconut shrimp, tuna poke, and rum-soaked sweet buns, plus plenty of tiki and frozen drinks. If you want to catch some sun, climb to the rooftop, terrace, or perch on the patio.

