For those looking to learn more about weight loss or have been struggling with obtaining a healthy body weight, we’ve got you covered. You can easily get to know your gut, with Dr. Janese Laster from Gut Theory Total Digestive Care. Dr. Laster believes that with sustainable lifestyle changes, personalized nutrition and education, pharmacology, added with innovative endoscopic techniques—any patient can achieve a healthier body weight. To learn more about Dr. Laster from Gut Theory Total Digestive Care check out what she provides below.

She’s highly qualified.

Dr. Laster is the only gastroenterologist in the DMV area who is quadruple boarded in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, Obesity Medicine, and Nutrition. She completed both her Internal Medicine residency and Gastroenterology fellowship training at the accredited (and local!) Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC.

She offers no gimmicks — only science.

Gut Theory Total Digestive Care’s approach to weight management is totally personalized. Dr. Laster explains that “she approaches clients with customized lifestyle plans in order to lose weight and keep weight off for good.” Adding, “there are no gimmicks, only science.”

She understands every journey is different.

Dr. Laster takes the time to listen to each patient, because she knows every journey and body type is different. She sets goals based off of clients needs and expectations. Creating tasks that will be achievable and not out of reach.

She will be an accountability partner.

“I am here as an accountability partner and to help find approaches that they’ve never considered,” says Dr. Laster. She also says she provides adjunct medical and endoscopic interventions as needed, so patients can stay on track during their weight loss journey.

She can provide a non-surgical option.

For those who don’t want to take the surgical route, Dr. Laster has you covered. “Bariatric endoscopy is a new field that is less invasive than surgery and a nice tool to help jumpstart weight loss,” says Dr. Laster. It requires little recovery time, and the procedure easily treats obesity and other metabolic diseases.

To learn more about Gut Theory Total Digestive Care and weight loss plans, check out their website or call 1-888-755-GUT1 (4881)