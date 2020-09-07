For those hoping to escape the city one last time before the chilly fall season, we’ve found the perfect place. Sanderling Resort is an oceanfront four-star hotel that is an ideal getaway spot for Washingtonians. Not only does it feature high-end amenities, such as elegant decor, beachfront accommodations, and relaxing spa services, but it’s a scenic destination that’s great for remote learning and working. So, with so many people working remotely right now along with schools moving to homeschooling only options, why not book one last trip before the summer ends? Here’s six reasons why Sanderling Resort should be your top choice.

It’s located in a quiet beach town away from the hustle and bustle.

Sanderling Resort is nestled right in the eclectic town of Duck, North Carolina. It’s about a five hour drive from the District (depending on traffic), but once you’ve driven over the Wright Memorial Bridge you’ll be greeted with sand dunes, beach cottages, and, of course, hospitality. The luxe resort is also a short drive (or easy bike ride!) from town, too, where guests can spend the day walking along the soundfront boardwalk popping into the various shops and restaurants. Don’t forget to bring a mask and stop into the iconic Duck Donuts for a sweet treat, too!

It’s also just steps away from the ocean and sound.

Guests staying at the Sanderling can wake up everyday to the tranquil sounds of the ocean waves and then end the day watching the sunset on the picturesque Currituck Sound. The Resort is basically surrounded by water with three private beach accesses. This also makes it a great location for those wanting scenery while they are working from home. Trust us, the work day can feel a lot better looking out to open water than empty DC streets.

It’s a great destination for homeschooling.

For those who have kids and are looking for homeschooling activities during their stay, you’re in luck. Instead of bringing out the school books, you can easily take your kids to the very spot where history was made. The Outer Banks is a destination that offers a wealth of experience (and adventures!) making it one of the best places for field trips. From the Wright Brothers National Memorial, the East Coast’s large sand dune, Jockey’s Ridge State Park to the Lost Colony of Fort Raleigh Historic site, parents can easily squeeze in a teaching lesson with their children while vacationing at the Sanderling.

There are plenty of on-site dining options.

After a day of learning or answering Zoom calls, guests can grab a bite to eat at one of Sanderling’s restaurants. The Resort has two on-site dining options that provide guests with the best local cuisine, especially when it comes to seafood! The Lifesaving Station is open for breakfast and dinner with modern coastal cuisine. The poolside Sandbar is great for casual eats and drinks for lunch. Also, guests can always pop into town to try out a few local restaurants during their stay, too.

It offers high-end spa services.

Homeschooling and working remotely can definitely take its toll on you. So, what better way to de-stress than by getting pampered for the day. Sanderling Resort offers some of the most luxurious treatments that are based off of the unique natural resources of the Outer Banks coastline. Their services are also not just ideal for physical rejuvenation but mental, too.

It’s complete with fun-filled water and land activities.

While homeschooling and work come first, guests should also have some fun soaking up the sun during their stay. After all, the Resort is a beach destination! Kitty Hawk Kites is located at the Sanderling offering a variety of water activities to enjoy. Surf lessons, kayak and stand up paddle board tours are some of the most popular. If you’re not much of a water person, don’t fret! Sanderling is the perfect base camp for land adventures, too. Guests can tee it up at the nearby scenic Currituck Club golf course, rent a bike to explore Duck’s bike trails, check out the Wild Horses in Corolla, or climb the historic Currituck Lighthouse.

Ready to book your stay? Check out the Sanderling’s website here for more information.